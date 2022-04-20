Kuo: 2024 iPhone Could Be All-Screen With Face ID and Camera Under Display

by

Apple could launch its first full-screen smartphone in 2024, with the "iPhone 16 Pro" potentially the first Apple device to feature under-display Face ID and an under-screen front camera, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.

Kuo's comments build on his previous prediction that an iPhone with under-screen Touch ID no longer features in Apple's short-term plans. Indeed, Kuo's latest tweet links to a previous one in which he agreed with display analyst Ross Young's claim that under-screen Face ID is coming to the iPhone 16, while Touch ID isn't.

In his earlier tweet, Kuo suggested that Apple's roadmap for adopting under-display Face ID in 2024 was "less of a technical issue" and more likely a marketing decision, but his latest thoughts on the matter appear to suggest that current hardware and software limitations could also be a factor as Apple works to perfect under-screen technology.

This year's high-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 14 models are expected to ditch the notch, replacing it with a pill-shaped cutout and hole-punch camera. Where Apple goes from there is unclear, but a rumor in 2019 claimed Apple has prototyped at least one iPhone with an edge-to-edge screen, with the TrueDepth camera sensors for Face ID instead housed in the thin bezel above the display.

bLackjackj Avatar
bLackjackj
1 hour ago at 04:28 am
I've actually heard that 2025 will feature no screen at all,..just 2 cups & a piece of string ?‍♂️
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
1 hour ago at 04:25 am
Probably 2032, if you’re lucky.
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 04:26 am
Personally, what I would like to see is Face ID and offer touch ID embedded under the display, where the user has both biometric options if they want for different use cases. I know that’s not very ‘Apple-like’, but I think it would be the perfect scenario to have everything concealed, but give the user options other than just Face ID.
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
1 hour ago at 04:29 am
If that all hidden camera looks anything like Samsung’s, then it is a wasteof everyone’s time.
jmh600cbr Avatar
jmh600cbr
43 minutes ago at 04:48 am
Next article - kuo says 2024 iPhone with under display faceid delayed to 2026
MacWorld78 Avatar
MacWorld78
1 hour ago at 04:29 am
I'll look forward to that day when it come out. ?
