Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Big Discounts on Popular Charging Accessories to Pair With Your New iPhone 17

by

It's iPhone pre-order week, and you can already find offers and discounts on the latest iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models at many carriers in the United States. Additionally, we're tracking great deals on HomePod mini, Beats headphones, and charging accessories to pair with your new iPhone.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf PurpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's New Products

iphone 17 airpods purple

  • What's the deal? Get first-ever offers on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and more
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy, AT&T, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 CREDIT
AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $749.00

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at AT&T

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at Verizon

Apple this week announced a huge collection of new products, and we're already tracking a few notable offers you can get when pre-ordering select devices. Highlights include $20 in Best Buy credit for members when pre-ordering the AirPods Pro 3, big trade-in values when purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 11, and special trade-in offers on iPhone 17/Air models at select carriers.

Amazon Sale

amazon new sale purple

  • What's the deal? Save on popular brands like Jackery and Anker
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$15 OFF
Anker Magnetic Power Bank for $34.99

$350 OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $449.00

$580 OFF
Ecovac Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum for $519.99

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Satechi, Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums. You can find every deal in our original post.

HomePod Mini

homepod mini purple 2

  • What's the deal? Take $15 off HomePod mini
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$15 OFF
HomePod mini for $84.99

Verizon today has Apple's HomePod mini for $84.99 in three colors, down from $99.99. As with all Verizon discounts, you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to get this sale, and the retailer is offering free two day shipping.

Beats

beats purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to 43% off Beats
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 43% OFF
Beats Deals on Amazon

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including a solid second-best price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find as we head into the fall? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article463 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article328 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
airpods translate

AirPods Live Translation Blocked for EU Users With EU Apple Accounts

Thursday September 11, 2025 4:01 am PDT by
Apple's new Live Translation feature for AirPods will be off-limits to millions of European users when it arrives next week, with strict EU regulations likely holding back its rollout. Apple says on its feature availability webpage that "Apple Intelligence: Live Translation with AirPods" won't be available if both the user is physically in the EU and their Apple Account region is in the EU....
Read Full Article210 comments