Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger With Qi2 25W Certification

Apple this week released a new version of its MagSafe Charger with Qi2 25W certification. It is available to order now with a one-meter or two-meter USB-C cable attached to it, with pricing ranging from $39 to $49 in the United States.



As far as we can tell, the only change with the new MagSafe Charger is support for Qi2 25W, also known as Qi 2.2. With this certification, the new MagSafe Charger can wirelessly charge Google's new Pixel 10 smartphones and other compatible devices at up to 25W speeds, whereas the previous version of the MagSafe Charger only offers 25W charging speeds for all iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models, excluding the iPhone 16e.

This is the third version of Apple's MagSafe Charger to date.

With iOS 26, all iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models support Qi2 25W, excluding the iPhone 16e. After being updated to iOS 26, those devices can be wirelessly charged with any Qi2 25W charger, including recent options from Belkin and Aukey.