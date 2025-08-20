iPhone 17's Competition: Google Launches New Pixel 10 Smartphones

Google today announced the launch of its next-generation Pixel 10 smartphones, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10.



All of the new smartphones are equipped with the latest Tensor G5 Chip. Google's Tensor chips are the equivalent of Apple's A-series chips, and are designed in-house by Google. The G5 is built using 3-nanometer technology, and Google claims that it "unlocks the most advanced on-device AI on any phone." Gemini Nano runs 2.6x faster and it is 2x more efficient than the prior chip, plus CPU performance is up 34 percent.

Google's most expensive flagship device is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, priced starting at $1,799 . It's made from aluminum, has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and it uses a "gearless hinge" that's more durable than the hinge used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google says the display is more durable, built from two thin layers of glass and two layers of anti-impact film for drop protection.

The display is larger this year, measuring in at 8 inches when unfolded, and 6.4 inches when closed, with slimmed down bezels. The displays offer up to 3000 nits brightness for use in sunny conditions. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's battery lasts for up to 30 hours, and it has a triple-lens rear camera system with a new 48-megapixel main lens, Super Res Zoom up to 20x, and macro focus.

Apple has no foldable iPhone to compare the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to right now, but Google's latest device will compete with Samsung's ultra thin Galaxy Z Fold7. Apple's first foldable smartphone is coming in 2026, and rumors suggest it will offer similar capabilities like a super durable hinge and a nearly crease-free display.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are Google's standard devices that will compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series. The smartphones feature a newly refined camera bar at the back, a glass and metal build, and support for Google's new Material 3 Expressive design. Material 3 Expressive is almost a polar opposite of Apple's Liquid Glass, featuring a flat look with a modern aesthetic.

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro feature 6.3-inch displays, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a larger 6.8-inch display. The Pixel 10 has a three camera setup for the first time with a 5x telephoto lens that supports up to 10x optical zoom, while the Pro devices feature support for Pro Res Zoom at up to 100x with generative AI to recover and refine intricate details. Both the Pro models have 16GB RAM and faster wireless charging, with the Pixel 10 Pro supporting up to 25W wireless charging with Qi2.2 support. That matches the iPhone 16 line's 25W MagSafe charging functionality.



Google is unsurprisingly emphasizing AI, and Gemini Nano will power on-device generative AI features. Magic Cue is a new option that will "proactively offer the right information at the right time," and it sounds similar to the AI-powered Siri suggestions that Apple wanted to roll out in iOS 18. Camera Coach is a new feature that uses Gemini models to suggest ways to improve photos, like selecting different framing or composition, and Apple has no equivalent.

Google has a new line of Qi2 Pixelsnap accessories, that are similar to ‌MagSafe‌ accessories. There are chargers, stands, ring stands, cases, and more.



All of Google's new smartphones can be pre-ordered today. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced starting at $1,799, while the Pixel 10 is priced starting at $799. The Pixel 10 Pro starts at $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199. The new devices will launch on August 28.