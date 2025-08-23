iOS 26 Adds 25W Qi2 Wireless Charging Support to iPhone 16 Models
While it has yet to be officially announced by Apple, the upcoming iOS 26 update adds Qi 2.2 support to all iPhone 16 models, except for the iPhone 16e.
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models running iOS 26 can be wirelessly charged with any Qi 2.2 charger at up to 25W speeds. Previously, those devices could only achieve 25W wireless charging speeds with the latest version of Apple's MagSafe Charger, but now third-party options are supported too.
Qi 2.2 is officially branded as "Qi2 25W."
Belkin this week released three new Qi2 25W charging stands, including a 2-in-1 iPhone/AirPods option for $59.99, a 3-in-1 iPhone/AirPods/Apple Watch option for $99.99, and another 3-in-1 option for $129.99. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Belkin says all three of the new chargers can charge iPhone 16 models running iOS 26 from 0% to 50% in around 30 minutes, which is the same charging time that Apple advertises for its own 25W MagSafe Charger when used with iPhone 16 models. Accordingly, this effectively confirms that iOS 26 adds Qi 2.2 support to the iPhone 16 series.
Qi 2.2 support was added to iPhone 16 models in a recent iOS 26 beta version, so it can already be tested right now. iOS 26 will likely be released in September.
It is unclear if iPhone 16 models have formally received Qi 2.2 certification yet, but that should happen by time iOS 26 is released, if it has not already.
P.S. This essentially confirms that the iPhone 17 series will support Qi 2.2 too, as expected.
