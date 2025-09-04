Aukey's MagFusion Ark Brings 25W Qi2.2 Charging With Detachable Power Bank Spheres

Aukey today introduced the MagFusion Ark, a modular wireless charger that supports the faster Qi2.2 specification. The MagFusion Ark can charge an iPhone at up to 25W, matching the speed of Apple's MagSafe 2 chargers when paired with an ‌iPhone‌ that supports Qi2.2. For those unfamiliar with Qi2.2, it is the newest Qi specification that supports magnetic attachment and charging speeds up to 25W, an improvement over the 15W limitation of Qi2.



MagFusion Ark has a 6-in-1 design that includes a base that can charge up to three devices and three detachable power bank spheres for a total of six charging points. All six of the charging spots support Qi2.2 speeds, and Aukey says it is an ideal charger for multi-person households.

When docked, the spheres can recharge from the base while also charging devices that are placed on them, and when removed from the base, they function as 6,700mAh power banks. Each sphere also includes a PD 3.0 30W USB-C port for bidirectional charging, and they have an active cooling system to prevent overheating. The spheres also serve as a magnetic stand for FaceTime calls, videos, and more.

The flagship MagFusion Ark will ship with the base and three spheres, but there will also be one-device and two-device base options, with spheres that can be purchased separately.

Aukey has not provided details on the MagFusion Ark's price, but more detail will be available when it launches in the first quarter of 2026.

Apple is implementing Qi2.2 support in iOS 26, and the upcoming iPhone 17 models should support the technology from day one.