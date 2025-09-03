Beyond iPhone 17: Apple Rumored to Launch 10 Other Products in 2025
While the iPhone 17 series will take center stage at Apple's event next week, rumors suggest the company plans to release many other new products this year.
Below, we have recapped 10 other Apple products that are expected to launch this year, with some likely to debut at the event and others to follow later.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: A slightly larger display, S11 chip, 5G support, and satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages in supported areas without Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. Other likely upgrades include faster charging, and a wide-angle OLED display that is brighter at an angle.
- Apple Watch Series 11: Expect a spec-bump year with an S11 chip and smaller changes, after the Apple Watch Series 10 featured bigger changes last year. iOS 26 beta code allegedly includes references to an unreleased "Sleep Score" feature that could be exclusive to the next Apple Watch models.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Larger display sizes and an S11 chip have been rumored for this model. The device was rumored to feature a plastic case in bright color options, but that might not be happening anymore. Given the Apple Watch SE has not been updated since 2022, it has many features to catch up on.
- iPad Pro: The next iPad Pro is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation M5 chip. In addition, the device will reportedly be equipped with two front cameras, for both portrait and landscape orientation usage.
- Vision Pro: A minor refresh is expected for the Vision Pro, with rumored upgrades including an M4 chip or an M5 chip, and a new head strap that makes it easier to wear the headset for extended periods.
- Apple TV 4K (4th generation): Rumored features include an A17 Pro chip for faster performance, and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
- HomePod mini (2nd generation): Rumored features include an S9 chip or newer, and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support. Improved sound quality is also a safe bet.
- AirTag (2nd generation): Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, a more tamper-proof speaker, and "very low" battery life alerts.
- AirPods Pro 3: Updated design, increased noise cancellation, and heart rate monitoring.
- Studio Display 2: A new version of the Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting is expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.