Apple Explains Why iPhone Mirroring Remains Unavailable in the EU on macOS Tahoe

Apple's year-old iPhone Mirroring feature is still unavailable in the European Union, and it appears that will remain the case on macOS Tahoe.



During its WWDC 2025 developer conference last week, Apple told French tech website Numerama that iPhone Mirroring will remain unavailable in the European Union for now due to continued regulatory uncertainty there.

Apple did not elaborate, but it might be worried about the European Commission eventually forcing it to expand iPhone Mirroring to Windows, or requiring it to offer Android Mirroring on the Mac. In addition, Apple offering iPhone Mirroring on the Mac might contribute to the European Commission designating macOS as a "gatekeeper" platform like iOS and iPadOS, and that would subject the platform to stricter rules in the European Union.

Introduced on macOS Sequoia last year, iPhone Mirroring lets you interact with your iPhone in a window on your Mac's desktop, over a wireless connection. You can use your iPhone apps, receive your iPhone notifications, and more, right on your Mac.