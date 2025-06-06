TikTok Getting Yet Another Ban Delay as Trump Fails to Reach Deal With China

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to extend the looming TikTok ban for yet another 75 days, reports The Wall Street Journal. It will mark the third extension since Trump took office in January.



The second extension that Trump gave TikTok is set to expire on June 19, and there appears to be no progress made toward a deal with China, so TikTok needs a third reprieve to continue operating in the United States.

TikTok was banned in the U.S. after the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act went into law on January 19, but Trump has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice not to enforce the law at the current time.

Since January, Trump has been working to wrest TikTok's operations from Chinese control by establishing U.S. ownership. Trump's team has considered offers from Oracle, Perplexity, and Amazon, along with individuals like Jimmy Donaldson (known as MrBeast), Shark Tank host Kevin O'Leary, Employer.com founder Jesse Tinsley, and billionaire Frank McCourt.

Trump needs to work with China to get the TikTok deal approved, and China is not cooperating due to ongoing trade tensions created by Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods.

TikTok continues to be available for download as of now. It's not yet clear when the app might see a U.S. takeover, but with continued extensions, it is not in danger of being removed from the App Store.