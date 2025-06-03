Apple Announces 2025 Design Award Winners Ahead of WWDC 2025

As we wait for WWDC to kick off next Monday, Apple today announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.



The 2025 Apple Design Award winners are listed below, with one app and one game selected per category:

More details on the winning apps and games and the developers behind them can be found on Apple's website. Apple also has a selection of apps and games that were selected as finalists before the winners were chosen.

WWDC will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.