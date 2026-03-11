TikTok Launching Two New Apple Music Features on iPhone

TikTok and Apple today announced that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to full-length songs on Apple Music without leaving the TikTok app.



When a TikTok user comes across a song they love while browsing their "For You" page, they will be able to tap a "Play Full Song" button to open up an Apple Music player in the app and listen to the song in its entirety. From there, Apple Music subscribers can continue listening to a personalized stream of recommended songs.

The feature is built with Apple's MusicKit, and music artists will be paid for streams as usual.

TikTok and Apple are also introducing "Listening Party," a new feature that is "designed to bring artists and fans together around music."

"Listening Party creates a shared environment where fans can listen to songs from their favorite artists in real time, interact with each other, and engage directly with the artist during the session," says TikTok. "It offers a new, more social way to experience music while deepening the connection between artists and their communities."

"Play Full Song" and "Listening Party" are rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks, so make sure to keep the TikTok app updated on your iPhone.