Skip to Content

TikTok Launching Two New Apple Music Features on iPhone

by

TikTok and Apple today announced that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to full-length songs on Apple Music without leaving the TikTok app.

TikTok Feature
When a TikTok user comes across a song they love while browsing their "For You" page, they will be able to tap a "Play Full Song" button to open up an Apple Music player in the app and listen to the song in its entirety. From there, Apple Music subscribers can continue listening to a personalized stream of recommended songs.

The feature is built with Apple's MusicKit, and music artists will be paid for streams as usual.

TikTok and Apple are also introducing "Listening Party," a new feature that is "designed to bring artists and fans together around music."

"Listening Party creates a shared environment where fans can listen to songs from their favorite artists in real time, interact with each other, and engage directly with the artist during the session," says TikTok. "It offers a new, more social way to experience music while deepening the connection between artists and their communities."

"Play Full Song" and "Listening Party" are rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks, so make sure to keep the TikTok app updated on your iPhone.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, TikTok

Popular Stories

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article485 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Seven New Products

Friday March 6, 2026 11:48 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Read Full Article
Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article15 comments

Top Rated Comments

Zenman12 Avatar
Zenman12
5 hours ago at 07:20 am
Ticktock is unmitigated cancer.

Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
4 hours ago at 07:55 am
TikTok sucks, apple shouldn’t be doing things with this bad app…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments