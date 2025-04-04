TikTok Gets Another 75-Day Reprieve From Ban

U.S. President Donald Trump today said that he is signing an executive order to keep TikTok running for an additional 75 days as his administration continues to work on the sale of the social network's U.S. operations.



TikTok was barred from operating in the United States when the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act went into effect on January 19, but Trump at the time ordered the Department of Justice not to enforce the law for a 75-day period. The window was set to expire on Saturday, April 5 if TikTok did not reach a deal to sell to an American company, but TikTok now has another two and a half months.

Trump said on his Truth Social network that his administration has made "tremendous progress" on a deal to "save" TikTok, but more work is required. Rumors suggest that Trump's team has been considering offers from companies like Oracle and Perplexity, along with individuals like Jimmy Donaldson (also known as MrBeast), Shark Tank host Kevin O'Leary, Employer.com founder Jesse Tinsley, and billionaire Frank McCourt. Amazon even made an offer this week.

TikTok parent company ByteDance has said that it does not plan to sell TikTok, and China has also not agreed to a deal, but Trump believes that tariffs could be used for leverage. It is possible that Trump will aim for an agreement that includes bringing on multiple U.S. investors with the TikTok algorithm leased from ByteDance, but it is not yet clear if that will meet the requirements of the law.