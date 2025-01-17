TikTok Facing U.S. Ban on January 19 After Supreme Court Upholds Law

by

On Sunday, January 19, Apple will need to remove TikTok from the U.S. App Store, because the app will be officially banned in the United States. On the 19th, app distributors and websites will be prohibited from distributing, maintaining, or updating the TikTok app, though the app itself could continue to function on devices where it has already been downloaded. TikTok has said, however, that it plans to shut down the app when the ban begins.

tiktok logo
TikTok did not receive a delay or reprieve from the United States Supreme Court, which today said [PDF] that it is upholding the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. TikTok can avoid a ban by severing its U.S. operations from Chinese control, which means that Chinese TikTok parent company ByteDance must divest the U.S. version of the app in order for it to continue to operate.

The law, which passed in April, requires TikTok to be sold to a non-Chinese company. ByteDance was given nine months to sell the app prior to when the ban was scheduled to go into effect, but the company has focused on appealing the ruling. ByteDance argued that the law was unconstitutional and violated the First Amendment, but the Supreme Court maintains that ByteDance does not have First Amendment rights as a Chinese company.

ByteDance has claimed that it is technologically impossible to divest TikTok, both due to the complexity of the code and the rearchitecture needed to uncouple it from ByteDance's software tools. ByteDance does not intend to hand over its proprietary algorithm, and the Chinese government has also opposed a sale so far. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled against TikTok, ByteDance and China may reconsider selling the app.

There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community. But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.

For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners' First Amendment rights. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed.

Should ByteDance sell TikTok to a U.S. company, TikTok will be able to continue to operate as normal.

The TikTok ban will go into effect one day before Donald Trump takes office, and it is not clear how the administration change will impact the outcome. In a statement to CNN, Trump said "It ultimately goes up to me, so you're going to see what I'm going to do." He went on to say "Congress has given me the decision, so I'll be making the decision."

Trump asked the Supreme Court to delay making a decision and to delay TikTok's ban, but the court declined to do so. It will be up to Trump's administration to enforce the law going forward, and there are avenues that would allow Trump to circumvent the Supreme Court's ruling so that TikTok remains operational, including an executive order that delays the ban.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: TikTok

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Wednesday January 15, 2025 7:16 am PST by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the "ultra-thin" device. Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" is shaping up to be a mixed bag. Due to its thinness, the device is expected to have some limited specifications compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, no SIM...
Read Full Article128 comments
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday January 16, 2025 6:45 am PST by
Apple today adjusted estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to its website. Some values increased, while others decreased. The changes were not too significant, with most values rising or dropping by $5 to $50. We have outlined some examples below: Device New Value Old Value iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $630 U ...
Read Full Article50 comments
new magsafe charger

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday January 14, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 2A143, up from the 2A138 firmware that the accessory shipped with. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the internal firmware number. The 2024 MagSafe charger was...
Read Full Article67 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Coming Soon: Here's What's New

Monday January 13, 2025 5:33 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Thursday January 9, 2025 5:45 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article105 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.3 Beta 3

Thursday January 16, 2025 12:39 pm PST by
Apple provided the third beta of iOS 18.3 to developers today, and while the betas have so far been light on new features, the third beta makes some major changes to Notification Summaries and also tweaks a few other features. Notification Summary Changes Apple made multiple changes to Notification Summaries in response to complaints about inaccurate summaries of news headlines. For...
Read Full Article25 comments
severance new york promo 1

Apple Promotes Severance Season 2 Premiere With Lumon Industries Pop-Up and Visits From Actors

Tuesday January 14, 2025 3:47 pm PST by
Ahead of the season two premiere of hit TV show Severance, Apple is marketing the show with a fun Severance pop-up at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Apple has assembled a glass cube with workstations that are identical to the setups that Lumon employees use on the show, complete with employees "working," doing yoga, playing catch, throwing paper airplanes, sipping coffee, and...
Read Full Article52 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected This Year: Here's What We Know

Wednesday January 8, 2025 7:05 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Three Companies Are Now in the Running to Take Over the Apple Card

Thursday January 16, 2025 8:18 am PST by
Apple is in talks with Barclays and Synchrony about becoming its new financial partner for the Apple Card, according to Reuters sources. The report today added that Apple has also been holding discussions with Chase Bank owner JPMorgan since last year, so there are at least three potential companies in the running to take over the Apple Card from current partner Goldman Sachs. Goldman...
Read Full Article50 comments

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
I don't use TikTok, or X (or ever used twitter) or threads, or mastodon, or blue sky...so don't really care.

What I do care about is congress saying it's unsafe with a "trust me bro" instead of presenting, for everyone to see, exactly what the specific issues are, in detail.

That's all.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
54 minutes ago at 10:37 am
It's just the app that is banned until the Chinese no longer own it. For people that have the app, it will not be updated and should work for awhile. Otherwise, people can still access it through a browser if they really want to.

This was an unanimous decision by the Supreme Court and the next administration can't reverse the decision through an executive decision since this is a law that was passed in Congress.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kemal Avatar
kemal
52 minutes ago at 10:38 am
I don't believe for a second that TikTok is magically independent of the Chinese government!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Vulkan Avatar
Vulkan
44 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Good Riddance
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
8281 Avatar
8281
41 minutes ago at 10:50 am

I don't use TikTok, or X (or ever used twitter) or threads, or mastodon, or blue sky...so don't really care.

What I do care about is congress saying it's unsafe with a "trust me bro" instead of presenting, for everyone to see, exactly what the specific issues are, in detail.

That's all.
I mean they’ve refused so far to sell an app that would net them hundreds of billions of dollars, which, if a truly independent company exists to make money, is a pretty good indication that it’s an intelligence op the CCP is unwilling to give up. Imagine if the Soviet Union owned NBC in 1955. It’s the same idea and we’re not the only ones banning the app.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
37 minutes ago at 10:54 am
And nothing of value was lost...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments