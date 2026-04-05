 NASA Shares Photos Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max During Artemis II Mission to the Moon - MacRumors
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NASA Shares Photos Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max During Artemis II Mission to the Moon

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NASA has shared three incredible photos shot on the iPhone 17 Pro Max by astronauts during the Artemis II mission to the Moon.

NASA Artemis II ReidShot on iPhone 17 Pro Max (Wiseman)

In February, NASA announced that the iPhone had been fully qualified for extended use in orbit, with reports indicating that each of the four crew members aboard the Orion are equipped with an iPhone 17 Pro Max for personal photos and videos.

The photos show Artemis II's Commander Reid Wiseman and Mission Specialist Christina Koch looking back at Earth through one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows. Flickr data indicates that these photos were shot with the iPhone 17 Pro Max's front camera on April 2, which was the second day of the mission.

NASA Artemis II KochShot on iPhone 17 Pro Max (Koch)

All other photos from the mission shared so far were captured with other cameras, such as the Nikon D5, Nikon Z 9, and GoPro HERO4 Black.

Earth Artemis IIShot on Nikon D5

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission to the Moon since 1972. The crew is expected to reach the far side of the Moon on Monday, breaking the all-time record for the farthest distance traveled from Earth by humans. However, the Orion is not capable of landing on the Moon and is set to return to Earth on April 10.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
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Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

S
swester
40 minutes ago at 06:51 pm

I don't mind good photography, but with everything else going on in the world now, this seems like just another distraction. One might ask, "Why?"
I'd flip it around: with all the pointless nonsense going on in the world, we NEED more things like this to remind us of how incredibly amazing human beings can be when we put our collective effort, brains and scientific knowledge toward something productive.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ClaraStahlbaum Avatar
ClaraStahlbaum
33 minutes ago at 06:58 pm
It's always stupid to see people trying to downplay the achievement of this mission by saying it is a "distraction" or that it is "fake". If you think that - respectfully, do not associate or engage with me.

I think this is the mission of a lifetime. I am very interested in it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
david_n_n
40 minutes ago at 06:51 pm
It would be malpractice for Apple NOT to tout this at the next chance they get. And for the people complaining about objectively cool things accomplished by humanity: log off.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
50 minutes ago at 06:41 pm
I’ve always wondered what the Geotag information would say if the photo was taken from space
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
33 minutes ago at 06:58 pm
Very cool. Once in a lifetime photos taken with a phone many take for granted. I hope all return home safely.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
46 minutes ago at 06:45 pm

I’ve always wondered what the Geotag information would say if the photo was taken from space
Soundstage 17, Groom Lake, Nevada
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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