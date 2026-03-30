Apple Leans Into Little Finder Guy With New TikTok Videos

When promoting the MacBook Neo, Apple found a surprise hit with a tiny anthropomorphized version of the Mac Finder icon, which people have taken to calling Little Finder Guy. Little Finder Guy starred in some of Apple's early March TikTok videos, and Apple is now targeting Finder fans with a trio of new videos.
Three tutorials on Apple's TikTok account star Little Finder Guy. Videos feature Stacks on the Mac desktop, ring light for video apps, and dictation. The tutorials are all shown on the MacBook Neo, and each one includes Little Finder Guy.
Most of the comments on the videos are about Apple's new Finder mascot. Stephen Hackett of 512 Pixels has created a .3mf file for 3D printing a Little Finder Guy for those that have a printer available.
Android has long had a 3D mascot that's a hybrid between a bug and a droid, which Google calls The Bot, so now there is an Apple equivalent.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone.
In his Power On newsletter today, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."
"iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said.
Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like ...
March has been an incredibly busy month for Apple, with the company unveiling more than 10 new products and accessories. We said hello to the MacBook Neo at the start of the month, and we bid farewell to the Mac Pro at the end of it.
Nevertheless, there is still a lot more to come this year.
Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple's all-new smart home hub is...
Apple is expected to release two new iPhone apps this year, including an Apple Business app and a Siri app with chatbot-like functionality.
With the Apple Business app, employees at businesses using the new Apple Business platform will be able to install apps for work, view contact information for colleagues, and request support. Apple Business is launching on April 14, and it replaces Apple ...
Apple is promoting the MacBook Neo with a series of intentionally strange TikTok videos that are successfully capturing Gen Z's attention.
Since Thursday, Apple has been posting the videos in sets of three, with each video corresponding to one of the MacBook Neo's Blush, Citrus, and Indigo color options. The laptop also comes in Silver, so there may be a final set of videos tomorrow.
Some ...
TikTok and Apple today announced that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to full-length songs on Apple Music without leaving the TikTok app.
When a TikTok user comes across a song they love while browsing their "For You" page, they will be able to tap a "Play Full Song" button to open up an Apple Music player in the app and listen to the song in its entirety. From there, Apple...
As expected, Apple has officially announced that ads are coming to the Apple Maps app on the iPhone and iPad in the U.S. and Canada starting "this summer."
Apple says businesses in the U.S. and Canada only will be able to place ads in search results and at the top of a new "Suggested Places" section in the app.
"Ads on Maps will appear when users search in Maps, and can appear at the top...