Apple Readies WWDC Stream on YouTube Ahead of Keynote Next Week
WWDC 2025 will kick off with Apple's keynote on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and the page where the presentation will be live streamed is now available on YouTube. On the page, you can set a reminder to be notified before the keynote begins.
Apple will announce its latest software updates, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26
, which are all rumored to feature a sleek new glass-like design
. There might not be any hardware announcements, however, as Bloomberg
's Mark Gurman said that Apple has no major new devices ready to ship
.
Apple has also readied its stream for the Platforms State of the Union, which will provide more details about the new features and tools for developers that are announced during the keynote. This video will begin on June 9 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.
The keynote and Platforms State of the Union will also be streamed on Apple's website
, and in the Apple TV app. On-demand playback will be available afterwards.
WWDC 2025 runs from June 9 through June 13. Ahead of the developer conference, Apple shared a new "Sleek peek" tagline on its website earlier today.
