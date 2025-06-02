Apple Shares New 'Sleek Peek' Teaser Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks.

WWDC 2025 Sleek Peek
The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a glass-like Apple logo with colors shining through. Until now, it was a glass-like rainbow.

Is the "Sleek peek" tagline a hint at what is to come? It could be a subtle reference to the sleek new look of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26, which are all rumored to feature a new glass-like, visionOS-inspired design.

WWDC 2025 was added to the Apple Events page today. Apple's keynote will be available to stream on that page, as well as in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. It will also be available for replay afterwards.

Apple has also readied its WWDC 2025 live stream on YouTube.

Last, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak has shared a short WWDC 2025 animation with a glass-like Apple logo, a Swift logo, and a rainbow. For those who are not aware, Swift is Apple's programming language, and the Swift symbol is often shown in WWDC marketing materials.


WWDC 2025 runs from June 9 through June 13.

Popular Stories

28 years later iphone 1

Filmmakers Used 20 iPhones at Once to Shoot '28 Years Later'

Friday May 30, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Sony today provided a closer look at the iPhone rigs used to shoot the upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie "28 Years Later" (via IGN). With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a...
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
maxresdefault

No iOS 19: Apple Going Straight to iOS 26

Wednesday May 28, 2025 11:56 am PDT by
With the design overhaul that's coming this year, Apple plans to rename all of its operating systems, reports Bloomberg. Going forward, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS will be identified by year, rather than by version number. We're not going to be getting iOS 19, we're getting iOS 26. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 26 will be accompanied by...
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Display Sizes: What to Expect

Thursday May 29, 2025 11:38 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will include four iPhones, and two of those are going to get all-new display sizes. There's the iPhone 17 Air, which we've heard about several times, but the standard iPhone 17 is also going to have a different display size. We've heard a bit about the updated size before, but with most rumors focusing on the iPhone 17 Air, it's easy to forget. Display analyst Ross...
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Name Leaked Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event Next Week

Sunday June 1, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe. Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like...
iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

6 visionOS-Inspired Design Elements Coming to iOS 26

Friday May 30, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26, Apple is planning to debut a new design that's been described as taking inspiration from visionOS, the newest operating system. With WWDC coming up soon, we thought we'd take a closer look at visionOS and some of the design details that Apple might adopt based on current rumors and leaked information. 1. Translucency Inside Apple, the iOS 26...
iphone 16 teal

iPhone 17 Base Model Now Said to Feature A18 Chip and 8GB of RAM

Friday May 30, 2025 11:07 am PDT by
The latest rumored specs for the iPhone 17 base model are underwhelming. In a research note with equity research firm GF Securities this month, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said that the lowest-end iPhone 17 model will be equipped with the same A18 chip that is used in the iPhone 16 base model. The chip will continue to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E, he...
Top Rated Comments

germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
never forget

Attachment Image
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
1 hour ago at 08:27 am
I love the VisionOS interface. I can’t wait to see what they do with this new sleek design.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
1 hour ago at 08:31 am
I stole this from someone else… but still funny:

MacOS 26: Buena Vista
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Artemiz Avatar
Artemiz
58 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Can’t wait for all the “this is the worst design ever” posts.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
1 hour ago at 08:23 am
Something's telling me the new UI will have frosted glass effect.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macdaddy43 Avatar
macdaddy43
53 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Apple: We lied about our technological capabilities regarding Apple Intelligence, and have increasingly introduced more and more bugs on our platforms.

Also Apple: Everyone look over here! Look how shiny it is! Don't worry about how far behind we are, look at how cool the glass is!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
