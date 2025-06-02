Apple Shares New 'Sleek Peek' Teaser Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks.



The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a glass-like Apple logo with colors shining through. Until now, it was a glass-like rainbow.

Is the "Sleek peek" tagline a hint at what is to come? It could be a subtle reference to the sleek new look of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26, which are all rumored to feature a new glass-like, visionOS-inspired design.

WWDC 2025 was added to the Apple Events page today. Apple's keynote will be available to stream on that page, as well as in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. It will also be available for replay afterwards.

Apple has also readied its WWDC 2025 live stream on YouTube.

Last, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak has shared a short WWDC 2025 animation with a glass-like Apple logo, a Swift logo, and a rainbow. For those who are not aware, Swift is Apple's programming language, and the Swift symbol is often shown in WWDC marketing materials.