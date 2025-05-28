Apple Ordered to Change App Store in Europe Again

by

Apple has been given until June 22 to bring the App Store into full compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) or face recurring financial penalties following a €500 million fine imposed in April.

App Store vs EU Feature 2
The European Commission yesterday published its complete 67-page ruling outlining Apple's violations of the DMA's anti-steering provisions. The Commission concluded that Apple's business terms continue to restrict developers' ability to inform users about alternative payment methods outside the ‌App Store‌ and to facilitate transactions through external platforms.

The Commission determined that Apple's remaining restrictions contravene Article 5(4) of Regulation (EU) 2022/1925, which mandates that designated gatekeepers must allow app developers to communicate freely with their users and offer competing payment systems without being subject to unfair conditionsg or excessive fees.

The Digital Markets Act came into force in November 2022 and became applicable to designated gatekeepers in 2023. It prohibits platform owners like Apple from using its market position to impose anti-competitive limitations on how developers operate within or outside their ecosystems. The law explicitly requires that gatekeepers enable developers to inform users about more favorable offers available outside the gatekeeper's platform, to include links to external payment methods, and to do so free of charge.

Apple previously argued that its newly introduced business terms, which allow developers to add one external link per app to direct users to their own websites, met the DMA's requirements. Under these rules, developers are required to follow a standardized Apple-designed flow, which includes an interstitial warning screen that appears before users are redirected to external sites. In addition, Apple prohibits developers from pre-filling user-specific data such as login credentials or purchase details into the URL used for redirection.

Despite these changes, the Commission found that Apple's implementation falls significantly short of the law's intent and legal requirements. According to the ruling, developers are still unable to promote alternative payment systems within their apps in a meaningful way, and the structure imposed by Apple continues to create friction and discourage user redirection. Furthermore, Apple still imposes a 27% commission on any digital purchases made through external websites linked from within an app, which is only slightly lower than the 30% standard in-app purchase commission and allegedly undermines the concept of allowing free steering.

The Commission rejected Apple's interpretation of the DMA, in which the company claimed it was only required to "allow" steering, not to "facilitate" it. In its ruling, the Commission said that Apple's technical and procedural barriers had the effect of discouraging developers from directing users to external purchasing options and therefore violated the law. It added that Apple had "not put forward any convincing arguments calling into question the serious gravity of the non-compliance." The ruling also criticized Apple's claim that its measures were designed to protect user security and privacy.

In a statement provided to 9to5Mac following the publication of the full ruling, Apple said:

There is nothing in the 70-page decision released today that justifies the European Commission's targeted actions against Apple, which threaten the privacy and security of our users in Europe and force us to give away our technology for free. Their decision and unprecedented fine came after the Commission continuously moved the goalposts on compliance, and repeatedly blocked Apple's months-long efforts to implement a new solution. The decision is bad for innovation, bad for competition, bad for our products, and bad for users. While we appeal, we'll continue engaging with the Commission to advocate on behalf of our European customers.

Apple has until June 22 to rectify the issues or face "periodic penalty payments." These ongoing fines would be determined based on the seriousness of the infringement and the company's revenue. Apple must also pay the initial €500 million fine by July 23 or begin accruing interest.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: European Commission, European Union

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article69 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Teases Long-Awaited iPad App

Monday May 26, 2025 10:23 am PDT by
The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps. The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via...
Read Full Article102 comments
WWDC 2025 Banner

WWDC is Just Two Weeks Away: Here Are the Biggest iOS 19 Rumors

Monday May 26, 2025 8:12 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just two weeks away as of today, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled for Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and other software updates, along with new Apple Intelligence features. In some years, there are also hardware announcements at WWDC, but there are no...
Read Full Article44 comments
HomePod With Screen Feature

Apple's Rumored Smart Home Hub Has Faced a Disappointing Setback

Monday May 26, 2025 7:18 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled. Apple made...
Read Full Article114 comments
top stories 2025 05 24

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Details, Apple's Smart Glasses, and More

Saturday May 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project. This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Redesign the iPhone Every Year Through to 2027

Tuesday May 27, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant iPhone hardware redesigns each year for the next three generations. According leaks from the Chinese supply chain disclosed by Weibo user "Digital Chat Station," Apple plans to carry out a series of phased industrial design changes affecting different parts of the iPhone across three consecutive years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. The changes...
Read Full Article100 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in Three Countries

Monday May 26, 2025 1:45 pm PDT by
Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday. The table below outlines the price changes in each country. Country Old Prices New Prices Brazil 50GB: R$ 4.90 200GB: R$ 14.90 2TB: R$ 49.90 6TB: R$ 149.90 12TB: R$ 299.90 50GB: R$ ...
Read Full Article67 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Report: Apple Planned to Offer Starlink-Like Home Internet Service

Tuesday May 27, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
Apple had plans to offer a Starlink-like satellite home internet service in collaboration with Boeing, The Information reports. Starting in 2015, Apple held discussions with Boeing about "Project Eagle," a plan to launch a service to provide wireless internet services to iPhones and homes. The companies would have launched thousands of satellites into orbit around the Earth to beam internet...
Read Full Article72 comments