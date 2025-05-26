When to Expect the AirTag 2: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say
Nearly three months have passed by since Apple last released new devices, but the AirTag could be receiving an update fairly soon, according to rumors.
Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new AirTag would be released around the middle of 2025. In February, a leaker known as Kosutami claimed that Apple planned to release a new AirTag in May or June this year. If these timeframes remain accurate, an AirTag 2 could launch within the next month. If so, perhaps the AirTag 2 will be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote on Monday, June 9.
Three upgrades have been rumored for the AirTag 2 so far:
- A second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, for up to 3× longer range compared to the current AirTag. The chip debuted in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, there is a Precision Finding for People feature that can help you to find your friends in crowded places, and it offers a range of up to 200 feet (approximately 60 meters).
- A more tamper-proof speaker, as a safety measure to reduce stalking.
- Improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro.
No major design changes are expected.
The original AirTag was announced during an Apple Event in April 2021. In the U.S., an individual AirTag costs $29, and a set of four costs $99.
Other new devices announced by Apple this year so far include the iPhone 16e in February, followed by a range of updated Mac and iPad models in March. The company also released Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds, a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Beats charging cables, and a few other accessories.
