 Apple Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Over AirTag Stalking After Class Action Denied - MacRumors
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Apple Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Over AirTag Stalking After Class Action Denied

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Apple is facing over 30 lawsuits from people who claim to have been stalked using Apple AirTags. The filings come after an AirTag lawsuit from 2022 (Hughes v. Apple) failed to get class certification.

Second Generation AirTag Feature Purple
In each filing, Apple is accused of releasing the ‌AirTag‌ while being aware that it could be "purchased and used by abusive, dangerous individuals, to track, coerce, control, and otherwise endanger and abuse innocent victims."

Further, the lawsuits say that Apple knew adequate safeguards were not in place when the ‌AirTag‌ launched in 2021, and Apple is aware that "AirTags remain a profound risk" to people like the plaintiffs. Apple reportedly received more than 40,000 stalking reports between April 2021 and April 2024, and Apple internal documents sourced from the original lawsuit show the company knew its safeguards would only "deter as opposed to prevent malicious use." The company also acknowledged that it "should have consulted domestic abuse organizations on the unwanted tracking policy before shipping."

Multiple news reports of AirTags being used for stalking are referenced, including cases that ended in murder. The lawsuits claim that AirTags "revolutionized the scope, breadth, and ease of location-based stalking."

While there are other tracking options on the market, the ‌AirTag‌ uses the Find My network that leverages any nearby device to relay the ‌AirTag‌'s location back to its owner.

Apple has put multiple anti-stalking measures in place, including cross-platform notifications that let potential stalking victims know that an unknown ‌AirTag‌ is following them, but the plaintiffs don't feel that Apple's protections are adequate. The lawsuit cites the 4-to-8-hour delay before a notification is received, and notes that originally, AirTags didn't send a notification to potential stalking victims until 72 hours had passed.

One of the ways an ‌AirTag‌ alerts users to its presence is by playing a sound, but the speaker can be removed. Sellers on sites like eBay even offer modified silent AirTags.

Each lawsuit includes the personal story of the plaintiff involved and all of whom claim to have been stalked using an ‌AirTag‌. Plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney's fees, and an order preventing Apple from engaging in the unlawful business practices alleged in the filings.

The judge overseeing the 2022 ‌AirTag‌ lawsuit denied class certification because of the difference in state laws and the individual nature of each stalking incident. The plaintiffs were advised to file individual lawsuits within 28 days of the class certification denial.

Related Roundup: AirTag
Tag: Apple Lawsuits
Buyer's Guide: AirTag (Buy Now)

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Top Rated Comments

Stanley Fertig Avatar
Stanley Fertig
23 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
Hmm, following this logic, if a store sells a kitchen knife to someone and they use that kitchen knife to injure someone else, then that would make the kitchen knife seller liable? The same of course for guns, forks, slingshots, or better still, sellers of bottles (of anything) which could be used to hit someone on the head... Good luck on that!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
drrich2
29 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
The extent to which some believe themselves entitled to live in a 'bubble wrapped' world, safety-wise, continues to amaze. Hardly any product can be released into the market risk-free. With this level of liability-conscious thinking, the wheel never would've gotten off the ground because bad guys could use it to run over somebody. What next, a class action suit against telescope makers because not enough is done to prevent them being used to spy on people?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacLawyer Avatar
MacLawyer
27 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
Apple has a problem that can be solved by money. And Apple has money.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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