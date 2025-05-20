Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Apple today announced a more detailed schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 9 through June 13. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube.

WWDC 2025 Banner
During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and other software updates, along with new Apple Intelligence features. In some years, there are also hardware announcements at WWDC, but there has yet to be any rumors about new devices being unveiled at this year's conference.

Apple has reminded developers that WWDC 2025 is "on the horizon" on its developer news page, where developers can now register for group labs.

The keynote will be followed by the Platforms State of the Union video on June 9 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. This video will provide a deeper dive into the latest features and tools for developers across Apple's software platforms. Apple says the video will be available to stream via the Apple Developer website, app, and YouTube channel.

Both the keynote and the Platforms State of the Union will be available for on-demand playback after each live stream concludes.

In the past, the WWDC schedule included an in-person Apple Design Awards event, but Apple moved to pre-announcing the winning apps last year.

WWDC 2025 will primarily take place online, with more than a hundred videos to be shared across the Apple Developer website, Apple Developer app, and YouTube for free. There will also be an in-person component, as more than 1,000 developers and students have been invited to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 9 to watch the keynote video together, meet some of Apple's teams, socialize, and more.

Top Rated Comments

dmccombs
dmccombs
26 minutes ago at 08:35 am
WWDC used to be interesting, because it usually announced what what coming in September.

Now, Apple announces what they plan to release 6-12 months from now, with the better stuff coming in the 9-12 month range. Some things will even get canceled or reduced. WWDC now just seems to be a hype event designed to keep people thinking that Apple is keeping up with its competitors. I wished they only give a 4 month look ahead, and actually deliver what they put out there.

So, I'm not going to even bother watching. I'll wait to see features that are actually when they are in Beta. Then we can be pretty sure those features are coming, and coming in a timely manner.

Apple really lost my trust in Apple software announcements when they heavily advertised iphone 16 for AI, then canceled a lot of the AI stuff, then finally allowed iphone 15 to run their AI. This was messed up on many levels.
dominiongamma
dominiongamma
45 minutes ago at 08:16 am

This will be magnificent ...too bad there are no leaks/rumours about Mac Pro
Meh, the Mac Pro like I gave up on because Apple does not seem to care about pro users like they did a decade or so ago
Jashar7
Jashar7
27 minutes ago at 08:34 am

So this logo basically confirms we getting the frost glass redesign of the UI… pretty interesting can’t wait to see how it looks! To be honest here that gradient bleed color of the text looks very nice.
SexExpert
SexExpert
24 minutes ago at 08:36 am

well that logo certainly points to the new visual redesign using VisionOS as inspiration.
I really like it. As long as it looks good in dark mode.

I hope the developer videos are more interesting this year. They used to have more theoretical presentations, like Dave Abraham's Crusty/POP talk, but lately its all been practical stuff.
thiscatisfat
thiscatisfat
22 minutes ago at 08:39 am

WWDC used to be interesting, because it usually announced what what coming in September.

Now, Apple announces what they plan to release 6-12 months from now, with the better stuff coming in the 9-12 month range. Some things will even get canceled or reduced. WWDC now just seems to be a hype event designed to keep people thinking that Apple is keeping up with its competitors. I wished they only give a 4 month look ahead, and actually deliver what they put out there.

So, I'm not going to even bother watching. I'll wait to see features that are actually when they are in Beta. Then we can be pretty sure those features are coming, and coming in a timely manner.

Apple really lost my trust in Apple software announcements when they heavily advertised iphone 16 for AI, then canceled a lot of the AI stuff, then finally allowed iphone 15 to run their AI. This was messed up on many levels.
Whenever I watch the September event or WWDC, my wife says I'm just watching an hour long ad. I really miss the actual conference presentation style from before the pandemic.
TechWhisperer
TechWhisperer
17 minutes ago at 08:43 am
Can’t wait for iOS Lackluster ?
