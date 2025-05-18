Apple Will Reportedly Be More Cautious About Announcing New Features Well in Advance
Apple plans to mostly stop announcing new features more than a few months before they are ready to launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett. The pair of reporters revealed this noteworthy tidbit towards the bottom of a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today.
This alleged change in strategy comes after Apple was forced to delay its more personalized version of Siri, which will be powered by Apple Intelligence. Apple first previewed the promised Siri upgrades during its WWDC 2024 keynote, and at the time it said the features would be available within the following year.
Apple also missed its promised 2024 timeframe for launching next-generation CarPlay, which it first announced all the way back at WWDC 2022. The company finally announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra last week, with the software system rolling out in high-end Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada this month.
