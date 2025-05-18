Apple Will Reportedly Be More Cautious About Announcing New Features Well in Advance

by

Apple plans to mostly stop announcing new features more than a few months before they are ready to launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett. The pair of reporters revealed this noteworthy tidbit towards the bottom of a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today.

iOS 18 Siri Personal Context
This alleged change in strategy comes after Apple was forced to delay its more personalized version of Siri, which will be powered by Apple Intelligence. Apple first previewed the promised Siri upgrades during its WWDC 2024 keynote, and at the time it said the features would be available within the following year.

Apple also missed its promised 2024 timeframe for launching next-generation CarPlay, which it first announced all the way back at WWDC 2022. The company finally announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra last week, with the software system rolling out in high-end Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada this month.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Read Full Article127 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone 12 Made in India

Trump Tells Tim Cook to Stop Building iPhones in India

Thursday May 15, 2025 2:21 am PDT by
President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the company's manufacturing expansion in India, in a potential disruption of Apple's plan to shift iPhone production away from China. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said during his state visit to Qatar, according to Bloomberg. "He is building all over India." "They [India] have offered us a deal where...
Read Full Article292 comments
apple music

Apple Music Gets New Transfer Tool to Make Switching From Spotify Easier

Wednesday May 14, 2025 5:17 pm PDT by
Apple this week introduced a new feature designed to allow prospective Apple Music users to import their saved music and playlists from third-party music services to Apple Music. The feature is either in an expanded testing phase or it has started rolling out, and it is available in Australia and New Zealand according to an Apple Support document. Signs of the transfer option first surfaced...
Read Full Article77 comments
maxresdefault

Here's the First Real-World Look at Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:52 am PDT by
The first videos of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience are now available, providing a never-before-seen look at the long-anticipated iPhone-linked infotainment software. British automaker Aston Martin today shared the first video of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience in-action, followed by a detailed walk-through of the CarPlay Ultra system on Top Gear's YouTube channel, which provides the...
Read Full Article80 comments
vision pro video recording

WSJ: Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers 'Feel Total Regret'

Friday May 16, 2025 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's Vision Pro headset has left many early adopters expressing dissatisfaction over its weight, limited use cases, and sparse software ecosystem, according to a new article from The Wall Street Journal. In the year following the device's launch, user feedback suggests that it has failed to meet expectations for comfort, software support, and social acceptance. In interviews conducted by T...
Read Full Article252 comments

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
40 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
Not sure who at Apple thought it was a smart idea.

But producing ads for unreleased features is an even dumber idea.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aleco Avatar
Aleco
38 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
You would think they learned their lesson after AirPower...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
It’s always something Avatar
It’s always something
38 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
Under promise, over deliver. It is the way, no matter what marketing thinks.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
34 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
New company directive:

Don't announce products that don't exist and that we don't know how to build ✅
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
23 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Announce when products exist. Simple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
19 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
From what I’ve read and heard recently, the iOS19 visual refresh was actually meant for last year with AI to follow this year.

Shareholder and media pressure meant they switched the years around so Apple didn’t look behind the cutting edge.

This is why none of the features were ready at launch and why the Sports and Photos app refreshes look so different. It also explains the current glitches, with them having to patch in newer apps to the older OS code.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments