Apple Removes '2024' Timeframe From Next-Generation CarPlay Page

Apple's website said the first vehicle models with support for next-generation CarPlay would "arrive in 2024," but that did not happen. A little more than three weeks into 2025, Apple has now updated its website in the U.S. to remove that 2024 timeframe from the next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ section of its overall CarPlay page.

The fact that Apple did not remove the entire next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ section from the page suggests that the software might still launch at some point in the future, but Apple is no longer providing a timeframe at this point.

It is unclear if Apple, car makers, or both are to blame for the missed 2024 target. We have reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple first previewed next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ at WWDC 2022, and there are still signs that it might eventually launch at some point. First, additional references to next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ were added in the iOS 18.3 beta's code. Second, Apple filed some additional next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ images in a EU database last month.

Apple promised that next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ would have deep integration with the instrument cluster and climate controls, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, customizable widgets, and more. The interface would be tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's brand identity.

Here is how Apple describes it:

This next generation of CarPlay is the ultimate iPhone experience for the car. It provides content for all the driver's screens including the instrument cluster. This ensures a cohesive design experience that is the very best of your car and your iPhone — with designs for each automaker that express your vehicle’s character and brand. Vehicle functions like radio and temperature controls are handled right from CarPlay. And personalization options ranging from widgets to selecting curated gauge cluster designs make it unique to the driver.

If it ever launches, next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ is expected to be available in new vehicles only. It is not an update to the standard ‌CarPlay‌ software.

In December 2023, Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay instrument cluster designs, but neither brand has rolled out the system. Apple said other committed car makers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo. Given that list is more than two and a half years old, it is unclear if all of those car makers remain committed.

Update: Apple said several car makers still plan to support next-generation CarPlay.

The company's full statement:

The next generation of CarPlay builds on years of success and insights gained from CarPlay, delivering the best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience. We continue to work closely with several automakers, enabling them to showcase their unique brand and visual design philosophies in the next generation of CarPlay. Each car brand will share more details as they near the announcements of their models that will support the next generation of CarPlay.

Apple did not provide an updated timeframe.

