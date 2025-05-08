Google Using AI to Combat Scams in Chrome

Google today shared details on some of the new ways that it is incorporating artificial intelligence into its search products in order to combat online scams.



In Chrome for the desktop, the Enhanced Protection mode for safer browsing now incorporates Gemini Nano, an on-device large language model. Gemini Nano is able to provide instant insight to users about websites that might be risky, even if it's a scam that hasn't been seen before.

Google says that Gemini Nano is able to distill the varied, complex nature of websites, making it quicker for Google to adapt to new scam tactics. Specifically, Gemini Nano is used to protect users from remote tech support scams, but Google plans to expand it to more types of scams in the future.

Google is using AI to cut down on specific scams in Chrome for Android. Google delivers AI-powered warnings for spammy or misleading notifications, prompting users to unsubscribe. This isn't a feature available on the desktop or iOS devices as of yet, but Google could expand it in the future.