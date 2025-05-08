Apple Card Users Get a Free Six Month Uber One Trial

Apple Card holders are now eligible for a six-month free trial of the Uber One service, according to emails that Apple began sending out today.



Uber One is a subscription service that includes $0 delivery fees for Uber Eats orders, up to 10 percent off eligible deliveries and pickup orders, and six percent Uber One credits for Uber rides. Apple says that the Uber One benefit for ‌Apple Card‌ is worth $9.99 per month, so the free trial is a $60 value.

The six-month free trial will auto-renew at $9.99 per month after the trial period if the subscription is not canceled. A membership can be canceled in the Uber One section of the Uber app by going to Manage Membership and selecting the End Membership option. ‌Apple Card‌ owners can cancel before the six month trial ends and still get the full six months free.

To get the deal, ‌Apple Card‌ holders need to use the exclusive link provided in the email about the promotion to sign up for an Uber One monthly subscription, using an ‌Apple Card‌ and Apple Pay as the payment method. Ensuring that the ‌Apple Card‌ is associated with the account and using ‌Apple Pay‌ to check out when purchasing a subscription are key to getting the free trial.

The offer is valid for new or returning Uber One subscribers, but it is not available for existing Uber One subscribers.

The Uber One trial is available in addition to the three percent Daily Cash back that ‌Apple Card‌ owners get for Uber and Uber Eats purchases. More information is available on Apple's Daily Cash support page.