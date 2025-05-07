Shazam's New Viral Chart Tracks Hit Songs Across TikTok, TV, and More

Shazam today announced the launch of its Viral Chart, which lists the fastest-growing songs of the week that were "discovered on screens and socials."



"Shazam's new Viral Chart playlist doesn't just track TikTok hits—it captures the full spectrum of songs blowing up right now, whether through streaming, socials, TV placements, or that random 2004 banger suddenly resurfacing at bars and baseball games," says Apple.

For example, Doechii's single Anxiety blew up on TikTok, while Billy Preston's Nothing From Nothing gained popularity after being featured in the season finale of HBO's The White Lotus. These are the sort of songs that will appear in the Viral Charts.

There is a global chart, along with individual charts for more than 40 countries, and all of them will be updated on a daily basis. The global chart ranks the top 50 songs of the week, while the per-country charts rank the top 25 songs.

The charts are available on Shazam's website, and as Apple Music playlists.

Shazam uses "unique signals" to identify viral songs, which are then ranked by their weekly growth in Shazam identification requests.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and it now powers the Music Recognition feature built into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Shazam is deeply integrated across Apple's software platforms, including in Control Center, Siri, as an Action button option on iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, as a Smart Stack widget on the Apple Watch, and more.