Samsung's Super Thin 'Galaxy S25 Edge' Will Debut Next Week, Beating iPhone 17 Air

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 lineup back in January, it teased a "one more thing" announcement, and introduced a super thin Galaxy Edge smartphone slated for release later in the year. The Galaxy Edge is now closer to launching, and Samsung is planning an official debut event on Monday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or May 13 at 9:00 a.m., for those in South Korea).

Samsung showed off some limited pictures of the Galaxy Edge earlier this year, and it will be notably thinner than Samsung's current S25 lineup. It won't be as expensive as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it will have the same flagship features as the rest of the S25 lineup, suggesting it is a mid-tier device much like Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy device is an "engineering marvel" that combines "flagship-level performance with superior portability." It will also serve as a "powerful AI companion."



This is more than a slim smartphone. Every curve, contour and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering to create a premium experience worthy of the S series name. The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone -- but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.

Samsung says the Galaxy S25 Edge features "the ultimate camera experience" with a mobile AI that is aimed at photography and a 200-megapixel wide-angle lens.

With Samsung set to debut the Galaxy S25 Edge in May, it will beat Apple to a super thin smartphone. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌, which is expected to be around 5.5mm thick, won't launch until September. Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will have a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion support, a single-lens rear camera, an A19 chip, and an Apple-designed modem chip, with more information on the device available in our iPhone 17 Air roundup.

There have been rumors suggesting that Samsung will limit the first shipments of the Galaxy S25 Edge to South Korea and China due to supply issues, rolling it out worldwide at a later date.