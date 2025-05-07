Samsung's Super Thin 'Galaxy S25 Edge' Will Debut Next Week, Beating iPhone 17 Air

by

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 lineup back in January, it teased a "one more thing" announcement, and introduced a super thin Galaxy Edge smartphone slated for release later in the year. The Galaxy Edge is now closer to launching, and Samsung is planning an official debut event on Monday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or May 13 at 9:00 a.m., for those in South Korea).


Samsung showed off some limited pictures of the Galaxy Edge earlier this year, and it will be notably thinner than Samsung's current S25 lineup. It won't be as expensive as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it will have the same flagship features as the rest of the S25 lineup, suggesting it is a mid-tier device much like Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy device is an "engineering marvel" that combines "flagship-level performance with superior portability." It will also serve as a "powerful AI companion."

This is more than a slim smartphone. Every curve, contour and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering to create a premium experience worthy of the S series name. The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone -- but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.

Samsung says the Galaxy S25 Edge features "the ultimate camera experience" with a mobile AI that is aimed at photography and a 200-megapixel wide-angle lens.

With Samsung set to debut the Galaxy S25 Edge in May, it will beat Apple to a super thin smartphone. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌, which is expected to be around 5.5mm thick, won't launch until September. Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will have a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion support, a single-lens rear camera, an A19 chip, and an Apple-designed modem chip, with more information on the device available in our iPhone 17 Air roundup.

There have been rumors suggesting that Samsung will limit the first shipments of the Galaxy S25 Edge to South Korea and China due to supply issues, rolling it out worldwide at a later date.

Tag: Samsung

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full iOS 18.5 Release Notes

Tuesday May 6, 2025 2:17 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.5 to developers and public beta testers, giving us a look at the final version of the update that will be provided to the public next week. With the release candidate, Apple provided release notes, so we have a more complete look at the new features that are included in the update, including those that weren't found during the beta...
Read Full Article55 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.5 Coming Soon, Here is What's New

Monday May 5, 2025 8:19 am PDT by
In its press release for the new Pride Band today, Apple said that iOS 18.5 is "upcoming," following more than a month of beta testing. We expect the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate to be released this week, and this should be the final beta version, barring any last-minute bugs or changes. The software update should then be released to the general public next week. iOS 18.5 is a relatively...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17: What's New With the Cameras

Friday May 2, 2025 3:52 pm PDT by
We've still got months to go before the new iPhone 17 models come out, but a combination of dummy models and leaks have given us some insight into what we can expect in terms of camera changes. Apple is adding new camera features, and changing the design of the camera bump for some models. You might be skeptical of dummy models, but over the years, they've proven to be a highly accurate...
Read Full Article84 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Said to Have Two Key Advantages

Monday May 5, 2025 6:41 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone next year, according to several reporters and analysts who cover the company. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone will offer two key advantages over other foldable smartphones. First, he said the foldable iPhone will have a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded. This means the device's...
Read Full Article176 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

20th-Anniversary iPhone Will Reportedly Feature an All-Screen Design

Saturday May 3, 2025 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive long dreamed of an iPhone with a truly all-screen design, and his wish might finally become reality in a few more years. The Information today cited multiple sources who said that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. The device's front camera and Face ID system would both be placed under the screen....
Read Full Article83 comments
Apple Watch 2025 Pride Feature

Apple Announces 2025 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

Monday May 5, 2025 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad. Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world. The new Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm,...
Read Full Article234 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday April 29, 2025 1:30 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 17 Air Expected to Have Battery Case Due to 'Worse' Battery Life

Saturday May 3, 2025 8:24 am PDT by
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air model will have "worse" battery life compared to previous iPhone models, according to a paywalled The Information report. In internal testing, Apple determined that the percentage of users who will be able to use the iPhone 17 Air for a full day without needing to recharge the device throughout the day will be between 60% and 70%, according to the report. For...
Read Full Article161 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

Apple Intelligence to Evolve in Two Ways Across iOS 18.6 and iOS 19

Monday May 5, 2025 10:02 am PDT by
While the more personalized version of Siri is infamously delayed, Apple Intelligence will continue to evolve in other ways in the meantime. In a later-than-usual Monday edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined two additional Apple Intelligence enhancements that are likely planned for the upcoming iOS 18.6 and iOS 19 software updates. First, he expects iOS 18.6 ...
Read Full Article36 comments

Top Rated Comments

hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
1 hour ago at 04:28 pm
A race to build the form factor I would least desire in a smartphone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 hour ago at 04:28 pm
“Beyond slim” means “thick”, I would say. ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
55 minutes ago at 04:36 pm

It’s rumored to be slightly thicker at 5.84 mm than the iPhone Air (5.5–5.6 mm).
wow, that's thick ... certainly not slim :p :eek:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
57 minutes ago at 04:34 pm

They copied it from Apple
well, they must be reading MacRumors and seen the renders etc, and, believing the rumors, cause Apple doesn't have a "beyond slim" (or whatever) iPhone yet :p :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
54 minutes ago at 04:37 pm

wow, that's thick ... certainly not slim :p :eek:
And you haven’t seen the cameras yet…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
falkon-engine Avatar
falkon-engine
32 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
Ozempic moment for smartphones ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments