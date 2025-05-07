Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beosound A1 3rd Gen Bluetooth Speaker

Bang & Olufsen has just launched the Beosound A1, the third generation of its award-winning portable Bluetooth speaker offering enhanced performance features.
Created in collaboration with Danish designer Cecilie Manz, the new A1 maintains the speaker's distinctive minimalist aesthetic while introducing some notable improvements to its audio capabilities and environmental credentials.
The premium portable speaker features a pearl-blasted aluminum body with over 2,100 precision-milled holes and a soft waterproof leather strap. It comes in three finishes: the classic Natural Aluminium plus two nature-inspired additions – Honey Tone and Eucalyptus Green.
Sonic upgrades include what B&O claims is the largest woofer in its class, delivering deeper bass with a Bass SPL of 64dB – 2dB more than the previous model. Battery life has been extended to 24 hours, and the speaker retains Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair support. The speaker also now comes with support for the aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec.
The A1 3rd Gen carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, so you can take it into the shower or to the beach. It also has a three-microphone array for using it as a speakerphone for calls.
The A1 features modular architecture designed for a 10-year lifetime and is the first Bluetooth speaker to receive Cradle to Cradle certification (Bronze level). B&O says the certification "aims to support a serviceable, upgradeable, and repairable approach to product design." The company offers a replaceable battery service and up to 5 years warranty with Beocare. We reviewed the first-generation model way back in 2016, and it's still going strong.
