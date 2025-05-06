YouTube Tests New Two-Person Premium Subscription Plan

YouTube has started testing a new two-person Premium subscription tier in some countries, offering a more affordable option for pairs of users who want ad-free viewing without committing to a full family plan (via Money Control).



The pilot program is currently limited to India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with no immediate word on whether the tier will expand to other regions like the United States.

"We're experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost," a YouTube spokesperson confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch.

Similar to Spotify's Duo plan, the new tier is designed for two people living at the same address who want Premium benefits such as ad-free viewing and background play.

The test appears to be part of YouTube's efforts to diversify its subscription offerings and potentially recover subscribers who may have canceled after recent price increases.

The test follows YouTube's March rollout of Premium Lite, a lower-cost tier that offers ad-free viewing without YouTube Music access or certain other Premium features. The Lite plan is currently available in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.