YouTube TV Gets Major Price Hike

YouTube today sent out emails to YouTube TV subscribers, letting them know about an upcoming price increase for the service. Starting on January 13, 2025, YouTube TV will cost $82.99 per month for the base plan, up from $72.99 per month.



Prices are increasing so that YouTube can "keep up with the rising cost of content" and investments in the quality of its service. YouTube says that it is committed to bringing features like unlimited DVR storage and multiview to customers.

YouTube TV subscribers can expect their YouTube TV Base Plan subscription prices to go up in their first billing cycle on or after January 13, 2025. Customers that are on a trial or a promotional price for the Base Plan will have the promotion honored with no changes.

YouTube TV is YouTube's live television subscription offering that shows live TV programming. While the base plan is now $82.99, subscribers can also add on 4K viewing for an additional $9.99, premium channels starting at $1.99 per month, NFL RedZone for $10.99 per month, Spanish TV for $14.99 per month, and Max, Paramount+, Showtime, and Starz for $29.99 per month.

At launch in 2018, YouTube TV was priced at just $35 per month, but pricing went up to $50 per month in 2019. In 2020, YouTube TV's price was raised to $64.99, and it went up to $72.99 in 2023.

Customers who want to share feedback about YouTube TV's price increase can do so on the YouTube TV support site.