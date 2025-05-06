Two Highly-Rated Apple TV+ Comedy Series Renewed

Apple today announced it has renewed two acclaimed comedy series, with Trying and The Studio each set to return for an additional season on Apple TV+.



Trying is a feel-good series that follows British couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), on their journey to adopt a child and beyond. The series has achieved an average score of 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 93% score from the public. The series will be returning for a fifth season, but a timeframe was not disclosed.

The Studio is a satirical series about Hollywood's film industry. In it, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly-appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. The show's first season is still underway, with three episodes remaining, and now it will be returning for a second season at some point in the future. The Studio has a 93% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score lags behind at a respectable 70%.



Apple TV+ still lacks mass appeal compared to some other streaming services, but many of the original series available through the service are highly rated. In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 per year. Apple TV+ can be accessed through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com.