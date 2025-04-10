Apple Continues Rolling Out Support for Carrier Satellite Services
Apple is continuing to add support for carrier-based satellite services, with au customers in Japan and One NZ customers in New Zealand now able to use the satellite connectivity offered by those carriers on compatible iPhone models.
Both au and One NZ have partnered with SpaceX to provide their customers with Starlink Direct satellite service, joining T-Mobile in the U.S. in offering Starlink connectivity as an alternative to the satellite messaging features built into Apple's iPhone 14 and later models. Japan and New Zealand both have large swathes of land where traditional cellular coverage is unavailable due to terrain limitations.
For au customers, Starlink Direct covers all of Japan, providing connectivity in remote areas where cellular towers are not available. au does not charge for the service, which allows users to send and receive text messages, get emergency earthquake alerts, and share their location with friends and family.
In New Zealand, One NZ customers can use Starlink Direct to send and receive texts anywhere in the country, with the functionality included in eligible mobile plans.
Starlink Direct is available when cellular signal is not, as long as there is a clear line of sight to the sky. While an open space not obstructed by buildings helps with connectivity, users do not need to hold their smartphone up to the sky to connect, which is a requirement for Apple's built-in satellite service offered through its partnership with Globalstar.
Carrier-based satellite services are supported on the iPhone 14 models and later, and customers who have access to carrier satellite options can use those in addition to the satellite connectivity that is included in Apple's modern iPhones.
(Thanks, Dhinak!)
