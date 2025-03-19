Verizon's New Satellite Texting Service Isn't for iPhone Users

by

Apple introduced satellite connectivity for iPhones back in 2022, and since then, satellite messaging options have become the new must-have feature for carriers and other smartphone manufacturers.

verizon
Verizon today announced the launch of its satellite-based text service, which is available for select Android smartphone users through a partnership with Skylo. Skylo uses licensed mobile satellite spectrum that avoids interference with terrestrial signals to provide coverage in remote areas where there isn't traditional cellular signal.

Satellite texting through Verizon is only available for Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones, and unlike T-Mobile's Starlink integration, Verizon isn't able to expand the Skylo satellite texting option to iPhone users because it requires specific smartphone hardware.

‌iPhone‌ users with an ‌iPhone‌ 14 or later already have access to satellite-based texting as of iOS 18 using the ‌iPhone‌'s built-in satellite connectivity available through Globalstar, but the option to connect to satellites from a second satellite company could increase the chance of being able to communicate in remote and rural areas.

Apple added Starlink support to T-Mobile iPhones with iOS 18.3, and T-Mobile subscribers are able to connect to Starlink for satellite-based texting thanks to a public beta test that T-Mobile is offering. Compared to Apple's built-in satellite option, Starlink has more available satellites and smartphones can connect automatically without needing to hold a device up to the sky.

While Verizon's Skylo satellite texting isn't available on the ‌iPhone‌ right now, Verizon is working on other satellite technology. The company is partnering with AST SpaceMobile to offer customers direct-to-cellular AST SpaceMobile service when terrestrial mobile networks are unavailable. When Verizon's AST SpaceMobile satellite partnership is ready, Verizon will likely be able to offer satellite texting for both ‌iPhone‌ and Android users.

AST SpaceMobile and Verizon plan to provide satellite connectivity that supports text, voice, and video calling capabilities. AST SpaceMobile currently has FCC approval to test five commercial BlueBird satellites with smartphones.

Tag: Verizon

Popular Stories

iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

Sunday March 16, 2025 10:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater...
Read Full Article158 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

Friday March 14, 2025 7:56 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the...
Read Full Article147 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Estimated to Cost Nearly Twice as Much as iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday March 17, 2025 6:42 am PDT by
In an investor research note today with British bank Barclays, analyst Tim Long said Apple's first foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $2,300 range in the United States, which would make it by far the most expensive iPhone model ever. If the first foldable iPhone starts at $2,299, that means it would cost nearly twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199. ...
Read Full Article260 comments
Bent iPhone Air Feature

Apple Canned Larger iPhone 17 Air Model Over Fears of Bendgate 2.0

Monday March 17, 2025 4:07 am PDT by
Apple prototyped a larger ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air with a 6.9-inch display, but ultimately decided not to go ahead with the device because of fears that it could be susceptible to bending, according to a new report. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: When it first started work on the phone, it prototyped a device with a 6.9-inch screen — matching...
Read Full Article94 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have Five New Features

Tuesday March 18, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around a year and a half away from launching, there are already some early rumors about the devices. Below, we recap some key iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Under-Screen Face ID In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said ...
Read Full Article73 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

All Four iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Upgraded 24-Megapixel Front Camera and More

Monday March 17, 2025 7:50 pm PDT by
All four iPhone 17 models launching later this year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today with investment firm GF Securities, Pu shared a chart in which he reiterated that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera. By comparison, all four ...
Read Full Article50 comments
General iOS Mail Feature

iOS 18.3.2 Broke iCloud Mail Delivery

Monday March 17, 2025 3:31 pm PDT by
The iOS 18.3.2 update that Apple released last week appears to have broken iCloud Mail for some users. There are multiple complaints on Reddit and the MacRumors forums from users who say that iCloud Mail is not able to push new iCloud emails to their iPhones after the iOS 18.3.2 update. Affected users say that despite having the correct settings enabled, new iCloud emails are not showing up...
Read Full Article81 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These 8 U.S. States, But Rollout Remains Slow

Wednesday March 19, 2025 6:55 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly. It has been three and a half years since Apple first announced the...
Read Full Article46 comments