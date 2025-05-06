Apple Supplier Plans Second Indian Facility for AirPods Enclosures

Apple supplier Jabil is planning to expand its AirPods enclosure production in India with a second manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, according to The Economic Times (Via DigiTimes).



The Florida-based electronics manufacturer already produces AirPods plastic casings at its existing plant in Pune, and is now looking to increase sourcing from India through the new facility in Tiruchirappalli. The company reportedly met with Tamil Nadu's chief minister recently, although construction of the new facility has yet to start. Jabil aims to finalize its expansion plans by July.

The development is another step in Apple's ongoing strategy to diversify its supply chain beyond China amid increasing trade tensions and tariff uncertainties. The current process involves shipping AirPods casings made in India to assembly plants in China and Vietnam.

Apple currently produces approximately 20% of its iPhones in India and plans to import most U.S.-bound iPhones from India by the end of next year. During Apple's latest post-earnings call, India was mentioned nearly as frequently as China, underlining its growing importance in Apple's manufacturing strategy.

The move comes a month after Foxconn began producing AirPods at its new $400 million Hyderabad factory. Assembly at this plant began in April, with initial production units destined for export markets.