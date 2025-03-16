AirPods Production in India Reportedly Begins Next Month

Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn plans to begin assembling AirPods at its factory in Hyderabad, India in April, the Press Trust of India said today. The report cited an industry source.



The report did not indicate which AirPods models will be manufactured in India, but it did say that all units produced will be exported to other countries.

In 2023, Foxconn agreed to start assembling AirPods in India, and it is now ready to start.

AirPods production in India will further diversify Apple's supply chain. The company and its manufacturing partners have been gradually assembling more products in countries such as India and Vietnam in recent years, including select iPhone and Mac models.

Even with the push into additional countries, Apple still heavily relies on China and Taiwan for manufacturing.