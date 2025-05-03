Amazon Has Every M4 MacBook Air on Sale for Up to $165 Off This Weekend
Amazon this weekend has record low prices across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with up to $165 off every model in every color. Amazon has record low prices on a few Apple products right now, all of which you can catch up with in our Best Apple Deals of the Week post.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $162 off all three of the new configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,037.19 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are new all-time low prices, beating the previous lows by more than $50.
Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,249.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,434.00. Similar to the 13-inch models, these are all new record low prices.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
