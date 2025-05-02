Available Apple Intelligence Features Highlighted in New Ad

Apple today shared a "Hands-On with Apple Intelligence" video that walks through all of the current ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features and how to use them.


The video shies away from the unavailable ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features like personalized Siri replies, and instead focuses on what's available now.

After delaying the personalized ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features, Apple took down its ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ads that had highlighted the functionality. Apple originally published ads with unavailable ‌Siri‌ features when the iPhone 16 launched, and now it's facing lawsuits as a result from customers who expected the ‌Siri‌ features on their new ‌iPhone 16‌ devices.

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
45 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
Having tried all of these, here are my thoughts, Apple:



Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thiscatisfat Avatar
thiscatisfat
46 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Does anyone else feel like making this ad was a dumb idea?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUser16. Avatar
MacUser16.
50 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
While Apple Intelligence may not be the most beloved Apple feature, there’s no mention of Personalized Siri, which means no false advertisement! Apple seems to be improving! ☝️ (probably idk I could be wrong in 3 months)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrPeril Avatar
DrPeril
39 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
I'm struggling to recall the last time Apple had to release such an overt tutorial-mode promo video for a flagship feature.

Headline features, like jokes, aren't ready if they require detailed explanations - especially when the bottom line is supposedly its inherent intelligence. This is as far from "it just works" as I've seen Apple tacitly admit to being in a long while.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PhillyGuy72 Avatar
PhillyGuy72
28 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Oh man, Not a great move, they're just asking for more backlash IMO.

If they were smart...Apple would not speak of the Apple Intelligence again. At least for now... until they get it - totally - together!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
