Available Apple Intelligence Features Highlighted in New Ad
Apple today shared a "Hands-On with Apple Intelligence" video that walks through all of the current Apple Intelligence features and how to use them.
The video shies away from the unavailable Apple Intelligence features like personalized Siri
replies, and instead focuses on what's available now.
After delaying the personalized Apple Intelligence Siri features, Apple took down its Apple Intelligence ads that had highlighted the functionality. Apple originally published ads with unavailable Siri features when the iPhone 16 launched, and now it's facing lawsuits as a result from customers who expected the Siri features on their new iPhone 16 devices.
