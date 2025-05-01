Apple Must Pay Over $700 Million in Major Patent Damages Case

Apple has today been ordered to pay more than $700 million to the Texas-based cellular technology company Optis in a landmark UK patent ruling (via ipfray).



In London, the England and Wales Court of Appeal today ruled that Apple must pay a lump sum of $502 million to Optis Cellular Technology LLC for the use of standard-essential 4G patents in iPhones and iPads over a 14-year period spanning from 2013 to 2027. The decision marks a dramatic increase from the $56.43 million originally awarded by the High Court in 2023. In addition to the revised damages figure, the new judgment also includes interest, which could exceed $200 million, bringing Apple's total liability in the case to more than $700 million.

The dispute centers on whether Apple breached its obligations to license the patents on FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) terms, which are required under international standards for the use of essential wireless technology. Optis is a Texas-based entity that does not manufacture products but holds and licenses intellectual property. It first raised the case in London in 2019.

Apple had previously argued that the royalty rates proposed by Optis were excessive and not compliant with FRAND principles. In a statement provided to Reuters, Apple said "We are disappointed by this decision and plan to appeal."

Optis makes no products and their sole business is to sue companies using patents they buy. We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments.

The ruling is believed to be one of the largest patent damages awards in UK history. According to legal filings, Apple had previously expressed concern that an unfavorable royalty ruling could constitute grounds for exiting the UK market. While the company later walked back that position, the $700 million judgment moves the case significantly closer to that earlier worst-case scenario than had been anticipated following the High Court's original determination.

Apple can still petition the UK Supreme Court to review the case, but such appeals are usually granted only in limited circumstances, such as significant points of law or matters of public interest.