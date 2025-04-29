Meta Launches New AI App

by

Facebook parent company Meta today announced the launch of Meta AI, its first standalone AI app. Meta AI has already been integrated into Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook, but now it is also available in a dedicated app.

meta ai app
The Meta AI app is built with Llama 4, and Meta says the app is its first step toward building a more personal AI that's designed around voice conversations. After downloading the Meta AI app, Meta AI will ask you personal questions so that it can get to know you, which Meta claims will provide "more helpful" answers. Meta AI is "easy to talk to," and has been created to be "natural to interact with."

The Meta AI voice features can be used in the background while multitasking, so you can use other apps while continuing to speak to the AI. Voice conversations will feel personal, relevant, and conversational in tone. The voice conversation feature is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand as of now.

The app integrates image generation and editing too, both of which can be done through a voice or text conversation with the AI assistant. Llama 4 is able to search the web for finding product recommendations and delving into topics for research, with Meta providing "conversation starters" to inspire searches.

Meta says that it is using its decades of work on personalizing experiences on social media to make Meta AI more personal. It is able to remember facts about you, and it can pick up details based on context. It is also able to draw on information you've already shared on Meta platforms, like your profile and content that you like to engage with to provide more personalized responses.

The new Meta AI app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Top Rated Comments

GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
43 minutes ago at 04:03 pm

Let’s face it guys, Apple is not driving the tech anymore. If we want cutting edge technology we have to look somewhere else.
Behold, cutting edge technology.

Attachment Image
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redheeler Avatar
redheeler
49 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
The open-source Llama LLMs are pretty incredible, but I think I can do without another datasucker on my phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
48 minutes ago at 03:57 pm

Meta says the app is its first step toward building a more personal AI that's designed around voice conversations. After downloading the Meta AI app, Meta AI will ask you personal questions so that it can get to know you, which Meta claims will provide "more helpful" answers

Meta says that it is using its decades of work on personalizing experiences on social media to make Meta AI more personal. It is able to remember facts about you, and it can pick up details based on context. It is also able to draw on information you've already shared on Meta platforms, like your profile and content that you like to engage with to provide more personalized responses
Great! Meta has you covered!
I mean, whoever wants to use this - go for it.
Scary times ...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
34 minutes ago at 04:12 pm

Great! Meta has you covered!
I mean, whoever wants to use this - go for it.
Scary times ...
Spot-on analysis. That's why I'm in no hurry waiting for Apple's privacy-focused AI. They'll do it right. Again... it's not something that will be complete when it's released. But will be evolving over time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iJulio Avatar
iJulio
29 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
Who’s honestly using all of this? I see the commercials for Meta AI and I cringe.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPhoneFan5349 Avatar
iPhoneFan5349
49 minutes ago at 03:56 pm
Let’s face it guys, Apple is not driving the tech anymore. If we want cutting edge technology we have to look somewhere else.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments