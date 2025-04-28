20th Anniversary iPhone Likely to Be Made in China Due to 'Extraordinarily Complex' Design
Apple will likely manufacture its 20th anniversary iPhone models in China, despite broader efforts to shift production to India, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In 2027, Apple is planning a "major shake-up" for the iPhone lineup to mark two decades since the original model launched. Gurman's previous reporting indicates the company will introduce a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes greater use of glass in its design.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the new models are "extraordinarily complex" and will involve "new parts and production techniques" that are best supported by Apple's established manufacturing hubs in China. The facilities have the experience and infrastructure required for the advanced engineering challenges the anniversary models will likely present.
The report comes amid Apple's ongoing efforts to diversify its manufacturing footprint. Last week, The Financial Times reported that Apple plans to assemble all U.S.-bound iPhones in India by the end of 2026, in response to escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and the Trump administration's latest round of tariffs.
However, shifting production of the 20th anniversary models to India appears unlikely. As Gurman points out, Apple has never launched a major new product design outside of China during its first cycle, and there is little indication that will change in the near term.
The foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a book-like design that folds horizontally, revealing an internal display similar in size to an iPad mini. Reports suggest the device could have a premium price tag upwards of $2,000. Details about the anniversary iPhone are scarcer, but it could take the form of an all-screen design featuring an under-screen camera system.
