Apple Seeds Third Betas of visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5

Apple today provided developers with the third betas of upcoming visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 updates for testing purposes. The software is available a week after Apple seeded the second betas.



The betas are available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

No notable new features have been found in any of the software updates so far, suggesting Apple is focusing on under-the-hood performance improvements and bug fixes.