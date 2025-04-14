Apple Seeds Second Betas of visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5

Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 updates for testing purposes. The software is available two weeks after Apple seeded the first betas.



The betas are available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

With the first betas, no notable new features were found in any of the software updates, suggesting Apple is focusing on under-the-hood performance improvements and bug fixes.