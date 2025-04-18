Apple TV+ Available at Significantly Lower Price Until Next Week

Apple TV+ is currently available at a much lower price than usual, but time is running out if you want to take advantage of the offer.

In the U.S., new and qualified returning customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ for just $2.99 per month, for three months. Afterwards, regular pricing of $9.99 per month applies. The offer is available in the Apple TV app, and at tv.apple.com, through April 24. Unfortunately, existing subscribers are not eligible to receive the discount.

The promotion is running in other countries, too. In Canada, for example, the special price is set at $3.99 per month. In the U.K., it is set at £2.99.

With an Apple TV+ subscription, you can watch all of Apple's original shows and films. You can also watch select MLB and MLS games with weekly Friday Night Baseball and Sunday Night Soccer doubleheaders, at no additional cost.

Top Rated Comments

miketcool Avatar
miketcool
36 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Steve Jobs had once explained why Apple didn’t have sales for their products. Consumers perceive your real value based off your lowest offered price.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
56 minutes ago at 11:50 am
It’s definitely a good time to try it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
27 minutes ago at 12:18 pm

Desperate times calling for desperate measures apparently.
could be said for all "Sales" - couldn't it?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
18 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

Desperate times calling for desperate measures apparently.
I think almost all streaming services have promotions at one time or another. Stores have sales. It's called a deal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
9 minutes ago at 12:37 pm

I think almost all streaming services have promotions at one time or another. Stores have sales. It's called a deal.
I hear ya… Please don’t take it personally if you like Apple TV+

I just think this situation is a little different as they are constantly giving away free access and now doing a sale on the price.

It just feels like they’re having a little bit of trouble on the uptake here.

I could be absolutely 100% wrong.

There have been a couple shows I’ve enjoyed, but I try to divorce my feelings about those versus my objective thoughts on the Service overall.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
