Anthropic's Claude AI Chatbot Expected to Gain 'Voice Mode' This Month

Anthropic, makers of the Claude AI chatbot, are close to launching a new voice assistant to rival OpenAI's similar option for interacting with ChatGPT, according to Bloomberg.



Unless plans change, the new "voice mode" feature could be released as soon as this month – nearly a year after OpenAI began rolling out its own equivalent to users.

The feature, which will be available in the Claude iOS app and likely elsehwhere, reportedly includes three voices named Airy, Mellow, and British-accented Buttery.

Anthropic has previously said it is working on a voice mode for Claude, but it has not officially revealed a planned launch window or any other details. The feature was discovered in Anthropic's code by app researcher M1Astra.

Anthropic recently launched a new feature for its Claude AI assistant called "Research," aimed at providing thorough, citation-supported answers by drawing from online sources and corporate customer data. The tool is Anthropic's answer to OpenAI's Deep Research, which debuted earlier this year.

In addition, Claude is gaining support for Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs, enabling users to query and interact with their Google Workspace content for more efficient task and information management.