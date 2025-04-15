Apple Celebrating Earth Day With Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple will launch its next Apple Watch activity challenge on Tuesday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.



To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will be required to complete a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or longer, with the activity recorded through the Workout app or an app that adds information to the Health app.



On April 22, celebrate Earth Day and win this award with any workout of 30 minutes or more. Try to get outside for it!

Apple Watch owners who earn the award will unlock an award in the Fitness app, plus they will get a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



The April Earth Day challenge comes just before Apple's special Close Your Rings Day award on April 24, which is being offered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch users who close all three of their Activity rings on April 24 will earn 10 animated stickers and a digital award, plus Apple retail locations are offering a special physical pin while supplies last. The special Close Your Rings Day stickers are below.



The pin will be available at Apple Stores on April 24 on a first come, first serve basis.