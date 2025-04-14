Apple TV+ Comedy 'Mythic Quest' Canceled
Apple is canceling popular comedy series Mythic Quest after a four season run, with the show to wrap up after a re-released season 4 finale that's coming later this week.
Mythic Quest starred Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, and David Hornsby, all of whom played characters that worked at the fictional Mythic Quest Studios creating, designing, and running a massively multiplayer online roleplaying game. The show provided a satirical and humorous look at the inner workings of video game development.
Season four was not initially meant to be the show's final season, so the season four finale has been updated with a new ending that will provide Mythic Quest fans with closure. In a statement to Deadline, series producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney said they wanted to be able to say goodbye.
Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close. We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build -- and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing we made one final update to our last episode -- so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.
Mythic Quest was one of the first shows that launched on Apple TV+, debuting in February 2020. There have been four seasons and two special episodes, including one that was filmed remotely on iPhones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple's decision to cancel Mythic Quest follows reports of Apple TV+ losses. Apple TV+ is losing as much as $1 billion per year as Apple works to lure subscribers and add more content to the streaming service.
Mythic Quest has spawned a spinoff show called Side Quest, a four episode miniseries that explores the lives of Mythic Quest employees and players. The final episode of season four aired on March 26 and ended with a cliffhanger. The re-edited final episode with a new ending will be available this week.
