Chipolo Launches Colorful New 'Pop' Trackers Compatible With Find My

by

Chipolo today introduced a series of new Bluetooth-enabled item trackers that are compatible with Apple's Find My network. Called the Pop, these trackers come in a range of bright colors, including blue, yellow, red, and green, along with black and white.

chipolo pop tracker
The Chipolo Pop item trackers work with Apple ‌Find My‌, so you can use them just like AirTags. The Pop can be added to your Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, and once added, it is trackable over Bluetooth and can be placed on an item like a bag or a suitcase for tracking purposes.

chipolo pop tracker blue
When the item is out of range, the Pop is able to connect to the ‌Find My‌ network to leverage the iPhones of other people to locate your item and relay its location.

Like an AirTag, the Chipolo Pop is equipped with a CR2032 battery that lasts for up to a year before it needs to be replaced. The Pop is 6.6mm thick (so a little thinner than an ‌AirTag‌) and it has a 300 ft range, plus it comes with a loop at the top for attaching a keyring or strap.

chipolo pop tracker yellow
Compared to prior-generation Chipolo trackers, the Pop has a louder sound when the Play Sound option is selected in ‌Find My‌, a longer range, and IP55 dust and water resistance.

Chipolo is selling the Pop for $29, and it can be purchased from the Chipolo website. Four Pops are priced at $89, and six Pops are priced at $121, or a little over $20 per tracker.

