Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 18.5 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released the first betas.

iOS 18
iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

So far, iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 are relatively minor updates, introducing just a few new design changes. There are more options for reverting the Mail app back to the prior design, including removing contact photos, and AppleCare info is easier to find.

The update also likely has behind the scenes bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is transitioning to iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, which are set to be previewed in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

