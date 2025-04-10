ChatGPT Gets Better at Remembering Info About You With Memory Improvements

OpenAI today updated ChatGPT with an improved memory feature that allows the chatbot to remember more about your conversations. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that ChatGPT can "reference all your past conversations," allowing for a more personalized experience.



ChatGPT will remember context from previous conversations, such as preferences and interests, using that information to tailor the responses that it provides. You can add something directly to ChatGPT's memory by telling it to "remember" a fact.

The option to reference saved memories is opt-in, and can be toggled off in the ChatGPT settings under Personalization. There is an option to manage all of the memories that ChatGPT has stored, including deleting them all or deleting just one or two. ChatGPT will save memories indefinitely, but they can be removed at any time.

The updated memory features are rolling out to all Plus and Pro tier users, but the functionality is not available in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.