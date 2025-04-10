ChatGPT Gets Better at Remembering Info About You With Memory Improvements

by

OpenAI today updated ChatGPT with an improved memory feature that allows the chatbot to remember more about your conversations. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that ChatGPT can "reference all your past conversations," allowing for a more personalized experience.

chatgpt logo
ChatGPT will remember context from previous conversations, such as preferences and interests, using that information to tailor the responses that it provides. You can add something directly to ChatGPT's memory by telling it to "remember" a fact.

The option to reference saved memories is opt-in, and can be toggled off in the ChatGPT settings under Personalization. There is an option to manage all of the memories that ChatGPT has stored, including deleting them all or deleting just one or two. ChatGPT will save memories indefinitely, but they can be removed at any time.

The updated memory features are rolling out to all Plus and Pro tier users, but the functionality is not available in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Top Rated Comments

cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
26 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Not available in any regions with any kind of data protection policy. I WONDER WHY?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Froodster Avatar
Froodster
26 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Sam Altman, fired for being untrustworthy by his own board. Yeah, I trust him.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
28 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
storing more personal information - way to go!
At least there's a toggle, let's hope it actually works
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
23 minutes ago at 01:22 pm

but they can be removed at any time.
And if you believe that, I have some radium water to sell you. Very good for the health!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
17 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

storing more personal information - way to go!
At least there's a toggle, let's hope it actually works
Remembering past conversations is how it should be done, you don't talk to a real person, and they can't remember what you said at all even a few hours ago. If people want an assistant to feel real and useful, then they have to be able to remember what you said.

I could have a voice chat and then ask it something even a few years down the line, and it remembers what I said perfectly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments