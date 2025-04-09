Apple TV+ Offers Limited-Time Discount, $2.99 Monthly for Three Months

Apple is offering a limited-time promotion for its streaming service, giving new and eligible returning subscribers access to Apple TV+ for just $2.99 per month for three months.



The deal runs until April 24, 2025, and offers a decent discount from the regular $9.99 monthly subscription price, saving viewers $21 over the promotional period.

The offer comes as Apple TV+ has been boosted in popularity with hit shows like "Severance," which recently surpassed "Ted Lasso" as the platform's most-watched series. Seth Rogen's "The Studio" has also been receiving positive reviews from critics and viewers.

The streaming service also includes sports content with "Friday Night Baseball" and select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass.

After the three-month promotional period ends, subscriptions will automatically renew at the standard $9.99 monthly rate unless canceled. The deal excludes Apple device customers who are already eligible for a free three-month trial and subscribers who get Apple TV+ through third-party providers or mobile wireless carriers.

Interested readers can check their eligibility through the Apple TV+ website or via the Apple TV app.